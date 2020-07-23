Chef Adrienne Cheatham shares ideas for mangoes
NEW YORK - National Mango Day means it's time to celebrate the tropical fruit in all its forms.
Chef Adrienne Cheatham has three simple dishes that prove the mango can be versatile: a mango sauce (that can also be used as a salad dressing), a grilled shrimp and mango salad, and finally a chilled mango soup.
If you've got mangoes, the rest is a snap.
Chef Cheatham is a "Top Chef" alum who has worked with Michelin-starred chefs Eric Ripert and Marcus Samuelson. She is working on a new cookbook called "Sunday Best." Here is the recipe for the sauce.
Mango Sauce Recipe
Ripe mango
White balsamic vinegar
Sea salt, pinch
Extra virgin olive oil
Optional: jalapeno to taste
Blend all together in a blender until smooth. Note: To turn the sauce into a chilled soup, just add champagne to taste.