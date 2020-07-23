Chef Adrienne Cheatham shares ideas for mangoes

National Mango Day means it's time to celebrate the tropical fruit in all its forms.

Chef Adrienne Cheatham has three simple dishes that prove the mango can be versatile: a mango sauce (that can also be used as a salad dressing), a grilled shrimp and mango salad, and finally a chilled mango soup.

If you've got mangoes, the rest is a snap.

Chef Cheatham is a "Top Chef" alum who has worked with Michelin-starred chefs Eric Ripert and Marcus Samuelson. She is working on a new cookbook called "Sunday Best." Here is the recipe for the sauce.

Mango Sauce Recipe

Ripe mango

White balsamic vinegar

Sea salt, pinch

Extra virgin olive oil

Optional: jalapeno to taste

Blend all together in a blender until smooth. Note: To turn the sauce into a chilled soup, just add champagne to taste.

www.adriennecheatham.com