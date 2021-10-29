CEO murdered after being followed home with casino winnings

article

A Pennsylvania man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old Plainsboro, New Jersey man during, what officials say, was an attempted robbery.

Prosecutors say that Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Norristown, saw Sree Aravapalli cash in a sizable winning in a Pennsylvania casino and followed him to his home and killed him at his Briardale Court home in an attempted robbery.

Middlesex County, New Jersey officials said the shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. October 26th.

Officers found Aravapalli had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Reid-John was taken into custody in his Pennsylvania home and charged with first-degree murder. He is awaiting an extradition hearing.

A funeral was held Thursday for Aravapalli. He leaves behind a wife and two children. His LinkedIn profile listed Aravapalli as the CEO of East Windsor-based Aurex Laboratories.