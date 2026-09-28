Man charged with murder of woman found dead in Central Park, NYPD says

The Brief A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a 63-year-old woman was found dead in Central Park. The NYPD said Jonathan Robles, 36, was taken into custody hours after police responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person Sunday. Police were continuing to investigate a possible motive for the woman's death.



A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a 63-year-old woman was found dead in Central Park, police said.

What we know:

The NYPD said Jonathan Robles, 36, was taken into custody Sunday night, hours after police first responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person in Central Park.

He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to investigators.

The backstory:

Officers responded to a 911 call just before 10 a.m. Sunday and found an unidentified woman with head trauma inside Central Park near East Drive and East 74th Street.

Police say she had sustained trauma to her body, and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

What we don't know:

Investigators were working to determine a possible motive for the victim's death.

Her name was being withheld pending family notification, officials said.