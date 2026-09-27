Woman in her 60s found dead in Central Park; investigation underway

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The Brief An unidentified woman in her 60s was discovered unconscious and suffering from physical trauma in Central Park on Sunday morning. Emergency responders officially pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The investigation remains active with no arrests made.



Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in Central Park on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Police received a 911 call at approximately 9:43 a.m. reporting an unconscious person inside the park.

First responders located a woman, believed to be in her 60s, who was unconscious and unresponsive. Police say she had sustained trauma to her body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection to her death.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release the identity of the woman, along with any other details about her injuries.

The circumstances surrounding her death also remain unclear. An investigation is underway.