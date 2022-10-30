Celebrity stylist offers makeovers to cancer survivors

A group of cancer patients and survivors got to forget about their diagnoses and treatments and experience a top-of-the-line makeover thanks to a stylist to the stars.

Karen Mitchell of True Hair Company and True Indian Hair has been providing wigs to celebrities like Beyonce and Lizzo, and began doing makeovers for cancer patients in 2014.

The wigs are provided by Karen, while makeup artists make sure the women are just as gorgeous.

"It makes you feel appreciated," said Mayolyn Adall-Metivier, a three-time breast cancer survivor.

"We just want them to feel special and loved, not feeling alone," said Mitchell. "I have an initiative for my business called ‘True Strength,' and it's really about having women feel empowered."

After their makeovers, the women went into Manhattan for a fancy dinner.

