Case against teen suspect in Tessa Majors murder moves forward

As the NYPD continues their investigation into the murder of 18-year-old college student Tessa Majors, the case against one of the underage teen suspects is moving forward.

The aunt and uncle who are guardians of the 13-year-old boy charged in the December 11 murder of the Barnard College student were back on Family Court on Thursday. The teen’s legal aid attorney says they are a strong family support system for him, but the judge ordered him to stay locked down in secure detention.

In a statement to police, the teen said he handed the knife to another teen who actually stabbed Majors. He is facing 2nd-degree murder and other charges for the brutal crime that investigators believe was committed with two other teens.

Police have questioned a second teen, but so far he has not been charged.

The judge ordered the case to begin discovery proceedings in February and set a trial date of March 16.