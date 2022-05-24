Video: Carjacking at Brooklyn gas station

There were some scary moments for three women in a minivan at a Brooklyn gas station when a man carjacked them.

The New York City Police Department says it happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night at the BP Gas Station located at 6002 18 Avenue in Bensonhurst.

A man was pumping gas when a shirtless man jumped into his 2022 Honda. There were three females inside the vehicle.

They all piled out of the front passenger door as the man pulled off with the door still open.

Police did not report any injuries in the incident.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers. They say that all calls are strictly confidential.