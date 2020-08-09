Car with baby, adults inside flies off road on Long Island

Frightening video shows a vehicle, with several adults and a baby inside, fly off the Southern State Parkway and roll over a parked car in a residential neighborhood.

It happened Sunday morning in North Bellmore. The Ford SUV was smoking as people frantically helped get them out of the vehicle.

The video shows people run to the car to help out. When the baby started crying, one of the people on the scene raced around the vehicle to find them and get them out.

"We heard a huge bang. This car was flipped on our yard," resident Jessica Restrepo said.

Restrepo says the baby had a "gash" and was bleeding but everyone in the crash was responsive.

It's unclear what caused the crash. A pickup truck was also damaged in the incident.

The conditions of the victims were unknown.