article

BREAKING UPDATE: The NYPD says the missing child and the stolen car have both have been located in Brooklyn. The police say the child is safe.

The person who stole the car is still on the loose and the investigation continues.

The car was stolen around 1 p.m. at Rockaway Parkway in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn. The boy was in the back seat of the car when it was stolen.

The boy was identified by police as Ronald Mowatt.