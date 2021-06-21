Car runs into 6 people on Bronx sidewalk
NEW YORK - Six people were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a vehicle ran over them on a Bronx sidewalk.
The NYPD says it happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday on Sheridan Ave. in the Concourse Village section.
The victims were all taken to Lincoln Hospital. a 34-year-old woman was in critical condition. A 41-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman, and 2 16-year-old boys were in stable condition.
Police say when the car hit the victims it stopped and a passenger of the car ran away and came back with a group of men.
One of the men was armed and fired shots at the victims before running away.
There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.
