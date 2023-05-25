Car plunges off Henry Hudson Parkway, falls into construction site

Police are investigating after a car plunged off the Henry Hudson Parkway Thursday afternoon, landing in a construction site below.

Authorities say the incident happened just after 1 p.m. near West 135th Street in Hamilton Heights.

According to officials, the driver somehow lost control of his vehicle, and it drove through a barrier, sending it crashing to the ground below.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.