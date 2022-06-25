Car fleeing police kills grandmother, hits several other people in Brooklyn: NYPD

A 67-year-old grandmother is dead after a car attempting to escape the police hit several pedestrians in Brooklyn on Saturday evening.

The tragic incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Ralph Ave. near Macon St. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the borough.

The NYPD says officers attempted to stop an SUV for having mismatched license plates when the driver sped off.

On its way along Ralph Avenue, authorities say the car struck a cyclist an 8-year-old boy, and several other pedestrians, including 67-year-old Lynn Christopher.

The boy has been hospitalized in critical condition, the other victims are said to be in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.