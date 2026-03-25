Car fire shuts down part of NJ Turnpike during Wednesday commute

The Brief A car caught on fire on the New Jersey Turnpike early Wednesday morning. It was extinguished by 8:20 a.m. Two southbound car lanes remain closed,



A car fire is causing delays for commuters on the New Jersey Turnpike during Wednesday morning rush hour.

What we know:

A car was fully engulfed in flames in the southbound car lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike near Exit 12 in Carteret.

The fire was fully extinguished by 8:20 a.m. However, two car lanes remain closed.

What you can do:

Drivers headed southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike should take the truck lanes to avoid the closures.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release any details about the fire, including how it started, or if anyone was injured.