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Car fire shuts down part of NJ Turnpike during Wednesday commute

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Published  March 25, 2026 8:39am EDT
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
Car fire shuts down part of NJ Turnpike during Wednesday commute

Car fire shuts down part of NJ Turnpike during Wednesday commute

A car was fully engulfed in flames in the southbound car lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike near Exit 12 in Carteret.

The Brief

    • A car caught on fire on the New Jersey Turnpike early Wednesday morning.
    • It was extinguished by 8:20 a.m.
    • Two southbound car lanes remain closed,

CARTERET, N.J. - A car fire is causing delays for commuters on the New Jersey Turnpike during Wednesday morning rush hour.

What we know:

A car was fully engulfed in flames in the southbound car lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike near Exit 12 in Carteret.

The fire was fully extinguished by 8:20 a.m. However, two car lanes remain closed.

What you can do:

Drivers headed southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike should take the truck lanes to avoid the closures.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release any details about the fire, including how it started, or if anyone was injured.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from SKYFOX.

New JerseyTravel