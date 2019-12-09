Car burns inside Lincoln Tunnel

A vehicle burned inside the north tube of the Lincoln Tunnel on Monday afternoon.

A dramatic video shot by another driver showed the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Traffic from Manhattan to New Jersey was delayed for about two hours as crews worked to put out the fire. No one was reported to be hurt in the incident.

Buses from the Port Authority were delayed while emergency crews worked on the flames.

Traffic was held for a time, even after the fire was put out due to lingering smoke conditions.

Authorities warned that residual delays could take place after the vehicle was removed from the tunnel.

The cause of the fire remained unknown.

Advertisement