Candy cane controversy: Study says most common way to eat holiday treat

Around the holidays, it’s common for many people to enjoy a candy cane or two. With hundreds of varieties, the sweet treat with the looped end provides a reprieve for any sweet tooth.

The National Confectioners Association conducted a survey on the "right" way to eat the holiday favorite.

Results revealed 57% of people eat the "straight end" of the cane first – no doubt a common technique used to poke siblings for decades. Another 27% prefer to eat the "curved end" first, while the remaining 16% break it into pieces for consumption.

Are there any other ways the survey didn’t mention that are your favorite?