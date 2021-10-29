Campaign: Curtis Sliwa hit by taxi in Midtown

Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa was hit by a yellow cab in Midtown Manhattan on Friday and taken to a hospital as a precaution, his campaign staffers said.

Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder who is on Tuesday's ballot for mayor of New York City, was hit by a taxi near Rockefeller Center shortly before noon, senior campaign adviser Rob Cole said.

Cole said Sliwa suffered injuries to his arm and knee and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital.

Sliwa was struck by the cab as he was on his way to a live radio show at WABC, his sister and spokesperson Maria Sliwa said. He completed the radio show and then went to the hospital, she said.

Sliwa did not file a police report about the incident, Cole said.

Democrat Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, is heavily favored in the race to succeed term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Adams wished Sliwa a speedy recovery on Twitter.

Sliwa himself tweeted, "Don’t worry, everyone. The taxi is okay."