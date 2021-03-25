California lawmaker wants to decriminalize jaywalking

article

California Assemblyman Phil Ting wants to repeal the state's jaywalking law.

On Thursday, Ting planned to publicly unveil Assembly Bill 1238, or "The Freedom to Walk Act," at a busy San Francisco crosswalk.

The bill aims to decriminalize jaywalking across the state, which many say more negatively affects low-income people who can't pay the fines and people of color who often become targets of the police.

AB 1238 would make it legal to cross a street outside of a crosswalk or against a traffic light when it doesn’t cause an immediate hazard.

The bill would also eliminate all fines associated with jaywalking, some of which exceed $250 and are more burdensome for low-income individuals.

As for what constitutes an immediate hazard, the bill’s sponsors say they are working with law enforcement to determine that, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

At this point, there is no formal opposition to the bill.

Three years ago in a highly publicized case, Chinedu Okobi, 36, was stopped by San Mateo County sheriff's deputies after he allegedly crossed the street outside of the crosswalk in Millbrae.

Deputy Joshua Wang and several other deputies then approached Okobi to confront him about the jaywalking. Wang ended up deploying a Taser and the deputies ended up in a violent struggle with Okobi where they used batons and pepper spray in addition to multiple Taser deployments. Okobi, the brother of a Facebook executive, died from cardiac arrest. All the officers were cleared.

Supporters, such as Rio Scharf of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the SF Bay Area, say the bill is necessary.

"Jaywalking is arbitrarily and unfairly enforced across California," his group said in a statement. "Citations are disproportionately given to low-income people of color, and enforcement sometimes leads to fatal encounters with police. When people are charged with jaywalking, the result is hundreds of dollars in fines and fees they cannot afford, and, in some counties, warrants and arrests for people who do not pay or appear in court."

Angie Schmitt, a planning consultant, and Charles T. Brown, a street safety researcher, wrote an opinion piece on Bloomberg listing nine reasons why jaywalking laws have rarely protected pedestrians, and their enforcement is racially biased. They argued there are much better ways to curb traffic violence.