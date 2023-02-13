Winner of California's $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot comes forward

The California resident and winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot has come forward, and the California Lottery plans to announce who that winner is on Tuesday.

According to California Lottery officials, the single winning ticket for the Nov. 7 drawing was sold in Los Angeles County at Joe’s Service Center located at 15 W. Woodbury Road in Altadena.

The California Lottery plans to hold a press conference to make the announcement at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The winner – whose name is subject to public record per California law – will not be present for the announcement and has respectfully declined the opportunity to do media interviews or appear publicly.

In addition to the announcement of the winner’s name, Lottery leaders will be on hand to talk about the record-breaking amount raised for California public education as a result of this win, as well as the record amount of funds raised for schools in the most recent fiscal year.

The jackpot was the largest ever for Powerball and the largest in U.S. lottery history. Only four previous jackpots have ever topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to this prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months had grown ever more massive.

The single winning ticket will earn a prize of $1.9 billion, according to the California Lottery. The holder of the winning ticket will have the option of taking the money in payments or in a lump sum. The lump sum payment would be $997.6 million.

Joe’s Service Center also earned $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

"I would like to thank all the community (who) support me," said Altadena store owner Joseph Chahayed, who has owned and operated Joe's for the past 20 years. "And I would ... I encourage you to buy a ticket from this station. ... You're going to be a winner too."

"I will share it with the family ... with my kids, my grandchildren," he said. "I have 11 grandchildren, and I have to share with them."

His son, Danny, said his father deserves the bonus.

"There's no one else who deserves it more than this man," he said. "He's worked hard his whole life. He deserves every bit of it."

The local win marks the first time the California Lottery has doled out a jackpot topping $1 billion to a single winner.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.