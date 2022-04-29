Bystander beaten, stabbed by group outside Queens club

The NYPD is searching for four thugs who beat and stabbed a man who tried to intervene in a fight between the group and a nightclub bouncer.

The group was denied entry to El Pasillo on 103 Street in Corona when the 46-year-old victim was kicked multiple times, beat with a belt and then stabbed three times, said police.

The shocking assault on April 17 at about 3:45 a.m. was caught on video.

The suspects fled on food. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

Cops released photos of the suspects. One suspect stabbed the victim, another beat him with a belt and two others kicked him.

Anyone with information about the assault was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or log onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.