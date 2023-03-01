American Airlines shuttle bus stolen from JFK Airport, driven across NYC

The NYPD has arrested a man they said stole an American Airlines shuttle bus from John F. Kennedy International Airport, and drove it across New York City.

It happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. at JFK Airport Lot 12.

According to police, the 36-year-old man was waiting for a bus when he saw an empty American Airlines shuttle bus idling in the lot.

Police have arrested a man accused of stealing an American Airlines shuttle bus from JFK Airport and driving it across New York City. (LLN NYC)

That’s when police said he hopped in and drove away on the Van Wyck Expressway to the Grand Central Parkway, over the RFK Bridge and into Manhattan.

Police said he then drove down FDR Drive and over the Brooklyn Bridge and into Downtown Brooklyn, where he was finally stopped at Cadman Plaza and Middagh Street.

There were no passengers on board. No injuries were reported.

The man does have several prior arrests, mostly for theft, but this is his first stolen vehicle arrest, police said.

His identity is unknown at this time. Charges are pending.