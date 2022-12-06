Pair arrested in burglaries that targeted wealthy Hamptons woman

article

Suffolk County authorities say a man and woman targeted a wealthy Long Island woman and made off with well over a million dollars in cash and goods in a planned burglary while she was on vacation.

Raymond Bourderau of Manhattan and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut face felony grand larceny and burglary charges.

Police say the investigation started after a Sept. 25, 2022, burglary in Sag Harbor.

The burglars broke in through a basement window. Police say that electricity to portions of the home had been cut and circuit breakers were flipped off. The house had been ransacked and multiple safes were compromised.

After speaking to the homeowner, who had last been in the home on September 22, 2022, it was determined that more than $1,000,000 in her cash, jewelry, wine, firearms, and other valuables had been stolen.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Police also learned that the homeowner had a second residence in Manhattan, and it was later determined that the Manhattan residence had also been burglarized on September 25, 2022.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said, "Life is not like the movies. These defendants thought it would be a good idea to pull a ‘heist’ wherein they secretly gathered criminal intelligence about their wealthy target."

Police obtained video surveillance from both homes, Apple iCloud data and license plate reader data as part of the investigation.

They say a pickup truck registered to Bouderau had been in both Sag Harbor and Manhattan during the time frame of the burglaries.

Investigators say that Bouderau, 49, and Jewett, 57, who had previously dated, targeted the victim because she was dating Jewett’s ex-lover.

They say Jewett accessed her ex-lover's Apple iCloud data to gather information on the victim.

Jewett was allegedly aware of valuable possessions within the victim’s home, and they were aware that the victim would be away on vacation when they planned to commit the burglaries.

A search warrant for Apple iCloud data revealed a text conversation between Bouderau and Jewett, coordinating the burglaries.

Police carried out a search warrant on Bourderau's Manhattan home on November 30, 2022. They say that many of the items from the Sag Harbor burglary, including an AR-15 rifle and a large quantity of stolen wine, were found in the home.

Jewett was questioned the same day and authorities say she admitted to a role in the burglaries.

Bourderau and Jewett were arraigned on Dec. 2, 2022.

Bouderau is being represented by the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County. Jewett is being represented by Gerard McCloskey.