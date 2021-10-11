Bullets flying: Gunshots strike parked car, enter 2nd floor apartment

Two suspects are wanted by the NYPD after one of them fired at a moving car hitting a parked vehicle and sending bullets into a second-floor apartment window in the Bronx.

The pair were walking together along White Plains Road at about 12:43 a.m. on Saturday when one of them opened fire missing the moving vehicle but striking an unoccupied 2013 BMW SUV. The vehicle was damaged.

A bullet also struck a window and entered the apartment occupied by a 41-year-old man. He was not injured.

Police released video of the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential, according to cops.