Brooklyn's Fifth Avenue named one of the world's coolest streets

Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn, has just been named the coolest street in New York City and the 13th coolest street in the world.

The honor comes from a recent list compiled by international editors at TimeOut.com.

TimeOut’s New York editor Share Weaver called it "a hard task"— trying to select what is essentially New York’s coolest street. But several factors worked in Fifth Avenue’s favor.

"It's a place where you can go, and you know that you're going to have a unique experience and a unique Brooklyn experience," Weaver said. "Any time that I've gone, it's been just a really delightful experience. There's a lot of stores to head into. There's always a new restaurant or bar to try."

Weaver cites The Ripped Bodice, a romance bookseller; Sip and Play, a board game cafe; and the Superhero Supply Co., a non-profit creative writing center for kids as just a few of the hundreds of local, mom-and-pop businesses that set the street apart.

"It’s pretty much the opposite of Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, where you have… the big chains. Fifth Avenue in Park Slope is the little guys," Weaver said.

FOX 5 NY visited Fifth Avenue on a sunny Wednesday afternoon to hear if residents agreed with the honor.

"I just moved here like two months ago," one woman said. "And I literally never have to leave this area for anything."

"I’m not surprised at all," said Pilar Newton. "I just think it’s the greatest."