Brooklyn woman arrested on hate crime charges after Jewish man stabbed in Midtown

The Brief A 26-year-old Jewish man was stabbed in the back with a suspected syringe in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan's Diamond District last Wednesday. A 32-year-old woman from Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, was arrested for the stabbing, which was caught on surveillance video, and for assaulting a second person last week. The suspect faces multiple severe charges, including Hate Crime/Assault with a Weapon, Hate Crime/Menacing, and Aggravated Harassment based on race or religion.



A 32-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested and faces multiple hate crime charges in connection with the stabbing of a Jewish man in the back in Midtown Manhattan.

What we know:

Ann Mochalova, a Brighton Beach resident, is accused of assaulting two separate people over the past week, including the 26-year-old victim who was attacked from behind in the Diamond District.

According to state records, Mochalova is expected to be arraigned on a severe slate of charges, topped by two counts of Hate Crime/Assault with Intent to Injure with a Weapon.

She also faces one count of Hate Crime/Menacing in the Second Degree with a Weapon, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, and two counts of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree based on race or religion.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release details about the second alleged assault.

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The backstory:

The arrest stems from an incident outside 15 West 47th Street this past Wednesday evening.

Surveillance video captured a woman dressed in black following the 26-year-old victim, before suddenly plunging an unidentified sharp object, suspected to be a syringe, into the man's back.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Community leaders told police that the victim was targeted while wearing clothing typically worn by members of the Hasidic community.