Brooklyn woman arrested on hate crime charges after Jewish man stabbed in Midtown
NEW YORK CITY - A 32-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested and faces multiple hate crime charges in connection with the stabbing of a Jewish man in the back in Midtown Manhattan.
What we know:
Ann Mochalova, a Brighton Beach resident, is accused of assaulting two separate people over the past week, including the 26-year-old victim who was attacked from behind in the Diamond District.
According to state records, Mochalova is expected to be arraigned on a severe slate of charges, topped by two counts of Hate Crime/Assault with Intent to Injure with a Weapon.
She also faces one count of Hate Crime/Menacing in the Second Degree with a Weapon, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, and two counts of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree based on race or religion.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release details about the second alleged assault.
The backstory:
The arrest stems from an incident outside 15 West 47th Street this past Wednesday evening.
Surveillance video captured a woman dressed in black following the 26-year-old victim, before suddenly plunging an unidentified sharp object, suspected to be a syringe, into the man's back.
EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
Community leaders told police that the victim was targeted while wearing clothing typically worn by members of the Hasidic community.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the NYPD, surveillance video provided by the Manhattan Shomrim Safety Patrol and NY State criminal records.