NYPD investigates possible hate crime after Jewish man stabbed in Midtown Manhattan

The Brief The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after a 26-year-old Jewish man was stabbed in the back in Midtown Manhattan. Surveillance video of the attack on West 47th Street near Fifth Avenue shows a woman dressed in black stabbing him with a sharp object, possibly a syringe. So far, no arrests have been made.



The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after a 26-year-old Jewish man was stabbed in the back in Midtown Manhattan.

The incident was caught on camera.

Jewish man stabbed in Midtown

What we know:

According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call about a stabbing in front of 15 West 47th Street in the Diamond District at around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers determined the victim was approached by an unidentified individual who suddenly attacked him, stabbing him in the back with an unknown sharp object, possibly a syringe.

EMS responded and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Surveillance video of attack released

Dig deeper:

The Manhattan Shomrim Safety Patrol released surveillance video of the attack on West 47th Street near Fifth Avenue.

The footage shows a woman dressed in black following the victim and eventually stabbing him in the back with some sort of sharp object.

Jewish leaders believe the man was targeted because he was wearing clothing typically worn by members of the Hasidic community.

Police search for suspect

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the woman in the surveillance video at this time.

No arrests have been made, so far.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here or on social media @NYPDTips.