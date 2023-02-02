Teen charged in fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Brooklyn park

The NYPD has arrested a teen in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a park in Brooklyn.

The 16-year-old boy was charged Wednesday night with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

A teen has been charged in the September fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in a Brooklyn park. (Photo credit: Citizen App)

Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired back on Sept. 7 inside McLaughlin Park, located at Tillary and Jay streets.

Police found 15-year-old Unique Smith suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

According to authorities, Smith attended Brooklyn Lab Charter School, which is two blocks away from the park. After he was dismissed from school at 1:30 p.m., he went to the park, where he sat on a bench with two females when two males approached.

Authorities said words were exchanged and a fist fight ensued. That’s when authorities said one of the males removed a firearm and fired it at the victim.