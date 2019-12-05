Brooklyn Tech evacuated after bomb threat

Brooklyn Technical High School was evacuated Thursday following a bomb threat made to the school.

The NYPD tweeted just before 9 a.m. that an investigation was underway.

Photos posted to social media showed thousands of students lined up outside the school in Fort Greene. Students and staff were moved to Long Island University.

"The NYPD are conducting a sweep of Brooklyn Tech after receiving a threat," said Mayor Bill de Blasio via Twitter. "We're redirecting students and staff to nearby Long Island University in the interim. We will provide updates once we know more."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.