A 14-year-old boy was shot Sunday while inside a Brooklyn playground, the NYPD said.

It happened in the area of Flatlands Avenue and E. 81st Street in Canarsie.

According to police, the boy was hit in the left foot. He was taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.

Police don't know if the boy was the intended victim or not.

So far, no arrests have been made.