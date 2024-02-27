Brooklyn multi-vehicle crash leaves at least 15 injured

At least 15 people were injured after a drunk driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at Livonia Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Authorities say a 60-year-old man who was intoxicated was behind the wheel of a 2008 Lexus heading southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue when he tried a little too hard to turn left onto Livonia Avenue and struck a 2011 Honda minivan that had 4 people in it.

The Lexus then bounced off the minivan and struck a parked car.

An MTA bus heading northbound on Pennsylvania Avenue tried to avoid the crash, but could not, colliding with the other cars.

At least 10 people on the bus, including the driver, sustained minor injuries.

In total, authorities say 15 people were injured and taken to Kings County Hopsital.

The driver of the Lexus was arrested and taken to Brookdale Hospital.