Brooklyn man, 21, missing: NYPD

A 21-year-old man from Brooklyn was reported missing this weekend.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in finding Ghanet Sulemann who was last seen in his home along 65 Street around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Police say Sulemann is 5-foot-7, has a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.

According to police, Sulemann visits Seth Low Park in the Bensonhurst area of Brooklyn from time to time.

Anyone with information in regard to Ghanet Sulemann's whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.