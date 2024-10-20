Brooklyn joins nationwide celebration of library book access

Thousands of people gathered at libraries across the country on Saturday to support book access, including one in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Library was one of 200 different locations across the country that hosted a rally and in-person events celebrating the "Freedom To Read" as books continue to be banned across the country.

"The banned books that we're seeing now are largely focused in on sexuality, race, more sort of like historical topics," Chief Librarian of the Brooklyn Public Library Nick Higgins said.

Some reasons for many of the book bans include unpopular religious views or the material is considered sexually explicit.

Higgins is part of the Books Unbanned team who won librarians of the year by Library Journal in 2023 for their work expanding access to books that have been removed from libraries or classrooms in other parts of the country.





"We just want to make sure that people in communities people across America can see themselves reflected in the books they hold dear and make sure that those books and stories aren't hidden from view. We want to make sure that everyone feels welcome and supported in their community spaces like libraries," Higgins said.

The Books Unbanned team created a program for young people in other parts of the country to apply for a library card from the Brooklyn Public Library and get access to more than 5,000 e-books and audio books in the system.

The library also handed out many banned books on Saturday for free.



2023 saw the highest number of book bans ever recorded with 4,240 unique books targeted for censorship.

Student activist Katrina Chen said what got her interested in combatting censorship was learning that it's closely related to the First Amendment — a constitutional right.



"There are a lot of teenagers, at least from what I've observed, not enough young people care, and of course, with the election coming up, it's very important to vote. It's your right and I think freedom to read is a right and should be treated as such," Chen said.