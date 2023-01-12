Armed men rob customers at Brooklyn internet café

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Brooklyn
Police are looking for four men they say robbed an internet café, as well as their customers, in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for four men they say robbed an internet café, as well as their customers, in Brooklyn.

It happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. at 816 59 St.

According to police, four men entered the location and demanded cellphones and cash from an employee and six customers.

Four men wanted for an armed robbery at a internet café in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

Police say one of the men displayed a firearm, while another displayed a knife. They took around $200 from the register and five iPhones from the patrons, police say. 

Four men wanted for an armed robbery at a internet café in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

They then fled the location on foot, heading toward 9th Avenue where they entered a vehicle, police say.

No injuries were reported.

The four suspects are described as men with medium complexions and thin builds, all last seen wearing hooded jackets.

Four men wanted for an armed robbery at a internet café in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.