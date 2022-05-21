Brooklyn Half-Marathon runner collapses, dies at finish line

article

A runner in the Brooklyn Half-Marathon died Saturday after collapsing at the finish line, according to officials.

The runner, a 30-year-old man, made it to the finish line at Coney Island at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday before collapsing, according to authorities. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Six other runners were hospitalized after the race. Three had serious, non-life threatening injuries, while the remaining three had minor injuries.

Other details, including what caused the runner to collapse, were unavailable as of midday Saturday.

Saturday's race was held in the morning, as temperatures across the region were expected to soar into the low 90s by Saturday afternoon.

Over 22,000 runners were expected to run from Prospect Park to the Coney Island boardwalk in the Saturday half marathon, which returned to full capacity for the first time in three years.

With the Associated Press.