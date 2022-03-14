Brooklyn gym fire injuries 2 people

A 5-alarm fire burned Monday morning at a Brooklyn gym.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at the New York Sports Club location on Boerum Place in the Cobble Hill section.

Heavy flames and smoke were pouring out of the top of the 2nd story building until the FDNY got it under control.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The bubble roof on the top of the building collapsed in the fire and flames had burst through a part of it.

There were initial reports of two injuries but their conditions were unknown.

A large number of firefighters were at the scene. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Advertisement

No other details were available.