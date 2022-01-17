Brooklyn girl killed in hit and run

article

A 15-year-old girl was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she walked in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

The NYPD says it happened around 8 a.m. near the corner of Bedford Ave. and Ave. P in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn.

The girl died at the scene and the driver did not stop.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Police did not have any information on the vehicle that was involved. The NYPD highway unit was continuing to investigate.

The victim's name was not released by the NYPD.