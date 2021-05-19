Cops investigate death of Brooklyn couple found dead in apartment

article

A Brooklyn man and woman were found dead of unknown causes in their apartment, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call at the Ingersoll Houses in Fort Greene shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday and found the couple dead inside their apartment. They were identified as Lisa Petty, 51, and Dandre Brown, 64.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Police said there were no signs of forced entry and no signs of trauma to the bodies.

The medical examiner's office will determine the pair's cause of death.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters