3-year-old Brooklyn boy’s death ‘suspicious,’ NYC police say

The NYPD is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy found inside an apartment in Brooklyn.

Police were called to the home on New York Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Sunday around 9:45 p.m., where the child was found unresponsive.

According to police, the child was transported to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.