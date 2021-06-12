Brooklyn carjacker steals 73-year-old woman's car - with her dog still inside

Police are on the hunt for a heartless carjacker who stole a 73-year-old woman's car with her dog still inside.

According to the NYPD, at around 1:15 p.m. on June 6 the woman was sitting inside of her parked 2008 red Honda near the intersection of Mill Avenue and Mayfair Drive in Mill Basin when the suspect approached her.

Brandishing a walking stick, police say the suspect opened the victim's driver's side door and pulled the woman from her car. He then got in and drove off to parts unknown.

The victim's dog, a toy Poodle named Luna was inside the car at the time of the carjacking.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The woman was treated for a head injury at an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters