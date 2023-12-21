Brooklyn building fire: FDNY officials work to contain blaze

article

Firefighter officials are working to contain a fire at a 4-story multifamily home near 9th Street in Brooklyn.

SkyFOX video showed firefighters working to contain the blaze on the top floors of a building in the Gowanus section.

Officials said there were reports of a fire on the first floor that spread to the second and third floors of the building.

FDNY officials confirmed that the fire had spread all the way up to the fourth floor.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still unclear at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.