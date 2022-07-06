Bronx woman stabbed to death in bed

article

A Bronx man is under arrest after a woman was found stabbed to death in her bed.

The NYPD says they got a call just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to an apartment in the Grand Concourse.

They found 45-year-old Ana Amadiz-Pena laying on a bed with a stab wound to her chest.

EMS responded but it was too late to save her life.

New York City Police arrested Raul Jose Santos just before 7 p.m. He was facing murder, manslaughter, and weapons charges. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Police did not release any information on whether the two knew each other or any potential motive for the killing. They said the investigation was continuing.