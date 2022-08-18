Bronx woman recaptured after escaping from police precinct: NYPD

The NYPD says it has arrested a woman who escaped from their custody in the Bronx on Wednesday night.

Police say 33-year-old Christina Evans slipped out of her handcuffs and took off through the back of the 44th Precinct in the Concourse section while waiting to be processed.

Evans was originally arrested for violating an order of protection.

She was arrested for a second time by members of the NYPD's fugitive enforcement division.

She is now facing additional charges.