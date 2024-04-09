Woman killed in Bronx house fire: FDNY

A house fire in the Bronx killed a 38-year-old woman early Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY said three people have been displaced.

The flames erupted at around 2 a.m. on 212th Street in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx and were seen coming out the roof.

Now the windows have been blown out.

Surveillance video shows FDNY trucks arriving and moments before people were seen leaving the house.

Sixty firefighters and EMS personnel were on the scene.

Neighbors explained the terrifying scene they witnessed in the middle of the night to FOX 5 NY's Michelle Ross.

"My daughter was coming in and crying but my son was inside …. We saw the big flame coming towards us… we were really frightening and scary," Joyce White said.

The woman who died was unconscious and unresponsive when the FDNY arrived.

She was taken to Jacobi Hospital.