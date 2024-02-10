Gunman barges into girlfriend's Bronx apartment, killing her and shooting 2 kids

A gunman barged into his girlfriend's Bronx apartment early Saturday morning, fatally shooting her and injuring the woman's two young relatives, according to police.

"He was ready here, waiting for her, just to kill her," Kelvin Mejia Reyes, the brother of the victim, told FOX 5 NY.

Police found Saida Bonilla Mejia, a 40-year-old mother, with multiple gunshot wounds around 5 a.m. at her home on E 203 Street in Bedford. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police investigate a triple shooting in the Bronx.

Her nephew and her cousin’s son, a 16-year-old teen and a 9-year-old boy, were spending the night at Bonilla Mejia's. One was shot in the arm, and the other in the buttocks. Both were treated at the hospital and are in stable condition.

"He was a toxic person." — Kelvin Mejia Reyes on Rosvin Castillo Mejia

Rosvin Castillo Mejia, 37, was arrested in the Bronx later in the afternoon and faces several charges, including murder.

Kelvin Mejia Reyes speaks to FOX 5 NY.

Kelvin Mejia Reyes said his sister had been in a "toxic" relationship with Castillo Mejia for two years.

"There was [an] argument with each other, and then I heard the shot," a neighbor who heard the commotion told FOX 5 NY.

Mejia Reyes said Mejia Castillo was controlling and abusive. He said she told him she was scared to call the police on him.

"When he was living with my sister, no one came to my sister's house because he was a toxic person. That's why no one was close to my sister," he said.