Bronx students in custody after pellet gun found inside backpack: NYPD

article

Police responded to reports of a student in possession of a gun in the Bronx on Wednesday morning.

During a search, a pellet gun was found inside a student's backpack at I.S. 117 Joseph H. Wade.

Police said two students were taken into custody with no injuries.

The ages and names of the students are unclear at this time.

The view from SKYFox shows police cars outside the school.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.