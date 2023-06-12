Massive Bronx fire leaves multiple injured, over 100 displaced

A massive fire at a Bronx apartment building left several people injured and over 100 displaced.

The fire began Sunday around 7 p.m. at the 6-story building located at 1420 Noble Ave. in the Soundview section.

According to officials, the blaze started on the top floor.

Nearly 200 firefighters were called in to battle the fire just up until Monday around 3 a.m.

At least seven people were injured, including a firefighter. One person is in serious condition, officials said. The others have minor injuries.

The Red Cross said 113 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.