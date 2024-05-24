2 killed, 1 injured in NYC shooting

Two people were killed, and another injured, after a NYC shooting in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened on Friday just after midnight on Davidson Avenue in the Fordham Heights section.

According to police, a 36-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman both died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

A 40-year-old man was also shot in the arm, police said. He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Two suspects dressed in all black fled the scene on a moped, police said.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending family notifications.

There were no arrests at the time.

NYC crime stats: April

According to NYPD statistics, overall April crime was down in the Big Apple by 4.9% compared to the same month last year.

Featured article

Crime year-to-date is trending downward in 2024: From Jan. 1, 2024, to April 28, 2024, the NYPD reported 37.8K major crimes (murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto). In that same period in 2023, the agency logged approximately 39K major crimes.

Murders were down 30.3%, with 23 in Apirl 2024 compared to 33 in April 2023.