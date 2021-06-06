12-year-old girl, man injured in Bronx shooting

A 12-year-old girl was one of two victims of a shooting in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx this weekend.

According to the NYPD, it happened just before 6 p.m. on June 5. They say a man fired a gun in front of an apartment building on Wythe Place. A 25-year-old man was shot in the right side of his chest and a 12-year-old girl was hit in her left ankle.

The shooter then ran from the scene.

Both victims were taken to BronxCare Health System and are said to be in stable condition.

Police released a video of men wanted for questioning in connection with the case.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

