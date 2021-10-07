NYPD: Angry customers attacked nail salon worker

The NYPD released security camera video footage showing four women suspected of robbing a nail salon in the Bronx after arguing and attacking one of the workers.

The incident happened inside Estefy Nail Salon on Westchester Avenue in the Soundview section on Saturday evening, Sept. 2, 2021, police said.

Authorities said the women verbally fought with the nail tech about her service and then attacked her.

"The female individuals then grabbed a gel nail lamp and as they were exiting the store one of the females bit the victim in her right hand, stunned her right arm with a stun gun and began punching her multiple times in the face when she attempted to stop them from leaving with property," the NYPD said in a release.

The four women got away but police obtained security video showing them walking on a sidewalk after the attack.

The salon worker was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

