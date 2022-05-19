Man shot in the Bronx during motorcycle sale

A dispute during the sale of a motorcycle turned deadly in the Bronx on Wednesday.

The NYPD says it happened just after 3:30 p.m. at East 144 Street and Exterior Street in the Mott Haven neighborhood.

Officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired. They found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS took him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln but it was too late to save his life.

Police found a gun at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case. The NYPD says they are searching for four men in the case. They did not release any descriptions of the suspects.

No other details about the case were immediately available.