Bronx man poses as Meals on Wheels delivery, robs elderly woman: NYPD

The NYPD is on the hunt for a heartless robber who posed as a Meals on Wheels deliveryman in order to rob an elderly woman in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. inside of an apartment building near Intervale Avenue and East 167th Street.

According to authorities, the suspect knocked on the victim, an 81-year-old woman's door, and said "Meals on Wheels."

When the victim opened her apartment door, the suspect pushed his way inside and took the victim's purse, along with $20 in cash before fleeing.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black mask, a black hooded sweater, a turquoise and pink jacket, dark-colored pants, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.